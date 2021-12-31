Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF, Pacer Trendpilot International ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, Microsoft C

- New Purchases: PXF, ABBV, CZNC, PXH, ANTM, AZO, SDY, AFL,
- Added Positions: MINT, FNDA, SPD, ISWN, PTIN, IVLU, VEA, VLUE, MTUM, USMV, IMTM, VWO, VTV, JPST, GSIE, IQLT, SPYC, IEMG, GSST, BRK.B, IBDQ, VBR, VOO, VUG, BJAN, AAXJ, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: WD, VB, JMST, SMMU, BJUL, MSFT, BSEP, BDEC, SHYG, AAPL, MEAR, GOOGL, PTLC, AMZN, QMOM, JNJ, CSCO, JPM, V, GOOG, PEP, FB, MRK, AMGN, XOM, FNDF, INTC, ACN, MSCI, FISV, KR, MMM, IVV, UNH, INTU, FSK, VTI, MA, ABT, NEE, AMP, PM, EEMV, IJR, MMC, HD, BKNG, VXUS, URI, CAG, MCHP, EW, PJAN, LOW, GWW, PYPL, MAA, DG, HYG,
- Sold Out: IBDM, IBMJ, BX, COST, ORCL, TSM, TSLA, AZN, MO, SPGI, TGT, BRSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 301,689 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 695,809 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 288,334 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 171,897 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 284,129 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1907.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Citizens & Northern Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $435.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 195.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $30.55, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.
