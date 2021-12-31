Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Medtronic PLC, Adobe Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, TJX Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: ABBV,

ABBV, Added Positions: V, SCHP, IAU, MDT, ADBE, TMUS, DLR, NEE, SCHF, DIS, CSCO, UNH, AMZN, WMT, MMM, SCHD, JNJ, MCD, SCHG, BRK.B, LMT, STZ, PEP, CMCSA, VZ, JPM, UL, KO, CVX, BMY, SBUX, MDLZ, COP, CLX, MO, AMGN, RTX,

V, SCHP, IAU, MDT, ADBE, TMUS, DLR, NEE, SCHF, DIS, CSCO, UNH, AMZN, WMT, MMM, SCHD, JNJ, MCD, SCHG, BRK.B, LMT, STZ, PEP, CMCSA, VZ, JPM, UL, KO, CVX, BMY, SBUX, MDLZ, COP, CLX, MO, AMGN, RTX, Reduced Positions: MSFT, NVO, ORCL, AAPL, HD, IFF, IBM, AXP, LLY, COST, BAC, USB, ICLN, GIS, GD, SCHO, GOOGL,

MSFT, NVO, ORCL, AAPL, HD, IFF, IBM, AXP, LLY, COST, BAC, USB, ICLN, GIS, GD, SCHO, GOOGL, Sold Out: FB, TJX, VIAC, RDS.A, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Medtronic PLC, Adobe Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, TJX Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Shell PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signet+investment+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 145,759 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,352 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 254,143 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,400 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 211,628 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $206.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $493.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Signet Investment Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.