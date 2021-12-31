Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Danaos Corp

- New Purchases: IVV, IJH, AGG, IJR, VO, MUB, VB, IWB, SUB, SCZ, ITOT, HYG, IWM, VWO, VEA, VOO, AAPL, VTI, VUG, MSFT, SCHM, LQD, HUBS, BA, GBIL, VSS, VTV, IVW, SCHC, EBC, VYM, IWF, SCHX, PFE, VEU, AMZN, HD, BRK.B, JNJ, PEP, BAC, BRK.A, XMLV, EFA, HON, DHR, PEG, IWD, YUM, EEM, KO, PG, LOW, LLY, IJT, DGRO, QQQ, AEP, IJK, IVE, VXF,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPEM, IXUS, IEFA, FLOT, SDY,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, SRG, GOOGL, MMM, MRK, COST, VZ, V, XLF, GOOG, FB, UNH,
- Sold Out: T, XOM, DAC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,919 shares, 30.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 130,956 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 232,993 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 225,717 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 67,044 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $433.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.14%. The holding were 235,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $251.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.93%. The holding were 130,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 232,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 225,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $223.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 67,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 121,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 591.22%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 81,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 288.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 108,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 146.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 379.59%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Danaos Corp (DAC)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Danaos Corp. The sale prices were between $65.69 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $72.
