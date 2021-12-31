Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: KDP, CCL, PFE, JMST, MCD, ABT, HD, QCOM, IWF, XLK, CNK, T, ARKK,
- Added Positions: JPST, QUAL, SCHD, RODM, RSP, VIG, IQLT, VIGI, XSOE, CALF, HTRB, TOTL, FIXD, NVDA, DIS, ABBV, BBEU, GOOGL, FNDA, AMZN, COP, USMV, SCHF, SCHE, MRK, MOAT, FNDF, MO, BSM, NSC, HON, VZ, PM, DMLP, AGNC, DX, VNOM, NFLX, INTC, QQQE, LEAD, LBJ, MCY, GNR,
- Reduced Positions: TPYP, SPY, QQQ, MSFT, SHY, SLV, GOOG, IVV, SU, TWO, V, GLD, DGRW, TSLA, MA, EZPW, SLYV, XLV, VGT, VTI, NLY, IHI, BBCA, PEP, JPM, SCHO, FXN, PLTR, FB, WMT, ISRG,
- Sold Out: GDX, BA, BBJP, BJK, IEMG, BSV, PSQ, SH,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 321,542 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 277,004 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 540,922 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 141,064 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.86%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 307,661 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2993.31%
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $248.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2993.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 307,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 388,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 322,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 121,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 292,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 168.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 74,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $50.61, with an estimated average price of $46.35.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.
