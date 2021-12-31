Campbell Wealth Management Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: SCHX, AGG, IWB, QQQ, VUG, BND, IGIB, IVV, IWV, SCHM, AAPL, MSFT, IJH, BMY, MTD, AMZN, SCHA, MAR, VTI, DHR, BRK.B, IHI, HD, IBM, MGK, TXN, LMT, CVX, PFE, UNP, IWF, NVDA, ITOT, FBT, CACI, ED, VIG, ABT, LHX, HPQ, PM, DIS, TMO, SO, PEP, PPG, INTU, MCD, LLY, SAIC, ROK, PG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Valero Energy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, ConocoPhillips, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, 22nd Century Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Campbell Wealth Management owns 79 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.16%. The holding were 2,240,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.92%. The holding were 683,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $238.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 272,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.86%. The holding were 150,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 179,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 578,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.31, with an estimated average price of $2.79.