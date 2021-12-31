Campbell Wealth Management Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: SCHX, AGG, IWB, QQQ, VUG, BND, IGIB, IVV, IWV, SCHM, AAPL, MSFT, IJH, BMY, MTD, AMZN, SCHA, MAR, VTI, DHR, BRK.B, IHI, HD, IBM, MGK, TXN, LMT, CVX, PFE, UNP, IWF, NVDA, ITOT, FBT, CACI, ED, VIG, ABT, LHX, HPQ, PM, DIS, TMO, SO, PEP, PPG, INTU, MCD, LLY, SAIC, ROK, PG,
- Added Positions: ISTB, XLI, DIA, XLF, D, ICVT, SPY, XLK, XLY, GOOGL, JPM, MA, V, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: T, XOM,
- Sold Out: VLO, VZ, COP, ZBH, XXII,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,240,672 shares, 29.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 683,802 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,529,742 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 272,203 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,877 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.16%. The holding were 2,240,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.92%. The holding were 683,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $238.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 272,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.86%. The holding were 150,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 179,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 578,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)
Campbell Wealth Management sold out a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.31, with an estimated average price of $2.79.
