Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys United Rentals Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Clarivate PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Centene Corp

- New Purchases: URI, FCX, IWP, IWO, VGK, FSLR, NVDA, IBDQ, IBDP, VO, QCOM, ADBE, ITOT, VIG,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SLQD, IVV, PSK, RHI, WFC, AAPL, AMZN, SCHX, V, GOOGL, VMW, CVS, CMCSA, HON, APD, TXN, KKR, SYNH, VNQ, CRM, JPM, PFE, CTLT, CCI, RSP, QQQ, PG, IBDO, VMC, FISV, AME, BRK.B, TFX, BR, MRK, SPY, NXPI, FDX, CVX, DIS, KO, GLW, SUSB, FTEC, ACN, IHAK, IBM, PEP, MMM, INTC, VB, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: CLVT, JNJ, XLNX, CNC, MSFT, GOOG, XLK, FIS, PAYA, NEM, WMT, VZ, VEA, XOM, IDA, VTI, IWM, FDN, MDY,
- Sold Out: PYPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Buffington Mohr McNeal
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 858,059 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 342,719 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,896 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 42,781 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 132,807 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $319.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $237.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 82.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Buffington Mohr McNeal. Also check out:
