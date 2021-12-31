Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys United Rentals Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Clarivate PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Centene Corp

New Purchases: URI, FCX, IWP, IWO, VGK, FSLR, NVDA, IBDQ, IBDP, VO, QCOM, ADBE, ITOT, VIG,

Boise, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Rentals Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Robert Half International Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Clarivate PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Centene Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paya Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2021Q4, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 131 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 858,059 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 342,719 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,896 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 42,781 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 132,807 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $319.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $237.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 82.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.