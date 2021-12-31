Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells , Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: NUMG, BSCT, EXR, USRT, LSI, VWO, ACM, NVO, ACN, BDX, BIV, WY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Extra Space Storage Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, sells , Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) - 610,097 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,981 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) - 271,173 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,864 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64% Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 117,489 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 37,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 138.74%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $251.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.