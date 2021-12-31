Emfo, Llc Buys BHP Group, P3 Health Partners Inc, American Express Co, Sells Foresight Acquisition Corp, Amgen Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: BHP, PIII, AXP, CUBE, UNM, STEM, XLE, C, GPN, BACPL.PFD, CRGY, QQQ, SBCF, IVT, CP, BX, PINS, DSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BHP Group, P3 Health Partners Inc, American Express Co, CubeSmart, Unum Group, sells Foresight Acquisition Corp, Amgen Inc, 3M Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emfo, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Emfo, Llc owns 342 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 454,043 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 229,549 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,086 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,425 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 47,985 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in P3 Health Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 311,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $171.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 124.09%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 2475.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 67.80%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.