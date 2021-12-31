Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Emfo, Llc Buys BHP Group, P3 Health Partners Inc, American Express Co, Sells Foresight Acquisition Corp, Amgen Inc, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Emfo, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group, P3 Health Partners Inc, American Express Co, CubeSmart, Unum Group, sells Foresight Acquisition Corp, Amgen Inc, 3M Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emfo, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Emfo, Llc owns 342 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMFO, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emfo%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMFO, LLC
  1. Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 454,043 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 229,549 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,086 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,425 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 47,985 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII)

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in P3 Health Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 311,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $171.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Emfo, Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 124.09%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 2475.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 67.80%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Emfo, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Foresight Acquisition Corp (FORE)

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Emfo, Llc sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMFO, LLC. Also check out:

1. EMFO, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMFO, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMFO, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMFO, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus