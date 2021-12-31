Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Dillard's Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Blackstone Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Planet Fitness Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, WY, CMA, RL, SONY, LSI, WYNN, HOOD, PFLD, CNQ, ITA, GXF, BITO, BBJP, RIVN, OUST, AFRM, VIR, BYND, WU, CROX, EVRG, LOGI, HSIC,
- Added Positions: DDS, CLF, PEP, MMM, CLX, LMT, PM, WHR, BKLN, IEFA, GPC, VTV, CMI, NRG, PSX, VUG, CAT, FDX, GD, KMB, PG, VLO, HII, MPC, DOW, PFF, VGK, BHP, BBY, BMY, CAH, VZ, AVGO, GEM, VTI, AOS, ACN, MO, AVY, CVS, CL, COST, HSY, IBM, MDLZ, LOW, NVR, NOC, PFE, O, STX, SHW, SYY, TSCO, WBA, DIS, V, DG, APTV, CDW, PYPL, UBER, PTON, SOFI, SOFI, EEM, IWM, SCHX, VOE, VSS, AMZN, AMGN, ADM, BAC, BA, CHRW, SCHW, GLW, DVN, DLTR, EXPD, F, HPQ, HD, HON, INTC, IP, K, LEG, MAR, MRK, MU, MS, NWL, ORLY, ON, OKE, PRU, QCOM, CRM, TJX, TXN, UPS, GWW, ZEST, CALX, GOOG, REZI, BNDX, EMB, EPP, GHYB, IGF, LEMB, VBK, VBR, VNQI, VOT, XLRE, AEP, AMAT, BK, VIAC, FIS, C, DVA, DOV, EMN, ECL, EL, HOG, HAS, HFC, JPM, JNJ, JEF, MMP, MANH, MRO, MDT, NTAP, NKE, PPG, RHI, ROST, SLG, SLB, UL, WDC, EBAY, ET, HBI, ALLE, AAL, BABA, SYF, CWH, YUMC, SNAP, COLD, STXB, NIO, NOVA, OTIS, DKNG, AMWL, SLVM, KD, AGG, AIEQ, IGIB, FINX, FPE, IAGG, MBB, MJ, SCHD, SPY, VEA, VOX,
- Reduced Positions: JBHT, WMT, BX, AAPL, MSFT, XLE, GE, MT, IVV, ADI, CVX, CSCO, KO, DHR, LLY, NEE, LVS, PAYX, NTR, SEAC, SWKS, TSN, BLMN, SQ, IYY, MINT, VMBS, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, CB, T, ABT, ATVI, APD, AZN, BP, BLK, BSX, CDNS, LUMN, CMCSA, CCI, DE, DUK, EOG, FE, GSK, HOLX, ING, ICE, MCD, VTRS, OXY, RELX, RSG, RDS.A, SBAC, SWK, TSM, TU, TMO, X, RTX, UNH, WAB, WFC, TEL, FERG, IVR, TSLA, KKR, LYB, GM, KMI, HCA, IQV, CFG, STOR, RUN, CARR, GTX, OGN, JXN, BND, EBND, EFA, EWJ, HYLB, IAU, ICLN, PAVE, PBW, SCHC, SCHR, VCIT, XLB, XLP, XLV, XLY, YOLO,
- Sold Out: PLNT, UAL, RACE, CRWD, SCHP, FLWS, SCHH, SCHF, SCHE, SCHA, NORW, HAUZ, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FNDC, FNDA, DELL, NAKD, TRI, R, PCG, LNN, ADMP, CRH, AIT,
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 757,379 shares, 28.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 252,922 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.96%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 61,230 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Dillard's Inc (DDS) - 59,302 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,899 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Dillard's Inc by 119.64%. The purchase prices were between $185.15 and $410.15, with an estimated average price of $265.98. The stock is now traded at around $255.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 59,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 149,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 64.84%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.92.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.
