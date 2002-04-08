Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Exco Technologies Limited 2021 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 26, 2022. A total of 25,742,929 Common Shares or 65.55% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes
For
Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan82.3%17.7%
Darren M. Kirk99.4%0.6%
Robert B. Magee99.4%0.6%
Colleen M. McMorrow99.3%0.7%
Paul E. Riganelli91.8%8.2%
Brian A. Robbins91.8%8.2%
Anne Marie Turnbull99.5%0.5%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,700 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website:http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A
VOTING RESULTS - 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Resolution

Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#%#%
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director20,919,39182.3%4,492,37117.7%
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director25,268,38699.4%143,3760.6%
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director25,256,87499.4%154,8880.6%
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director25,230,88699.3%180,8760.7%
Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director23,328,87191.8%2,082,5178.2%
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director23,337,94891.8%2,073,8148.2%
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director25,293,86599.5%117,8970.5%
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors25,610,80099.5%117,8060.5%
Notes:
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 316,844 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,742,929 shares (65.55%) were voted by proxy
