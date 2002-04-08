Exco Technologies Limited 2021 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 26, 2022. A total of 25,742,929 Common Shares or 65.55% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes

For

Votes

Withheld/Against

Edward H. Kernaghan 82.3% 17.7% Darren M. Kirk 99.4% 0.6% Robert B. Magee 99.4% 0.6% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.3% 0.7% Paul E. Riganelli 91.8% 8.2% Brian A. Robbins 91.8% 8.2% Anne Marie Turnbull 99.5% 0.5%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,700 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com



