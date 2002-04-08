Exco Technologies Limited 2021 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 26, 2022. A total of 25,742,929 Common Shares or 65.55% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|82.3%
|17.7%
|Darren M. Kirk
|99.4%
|0.6%
|Robert B. Magee
|99.4%
|0.6%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.3%
|0.7%
|Paul E. Riganelli
|91.8%
|8.2%
|Brian A. Robbins
|91.8%
|8.2%
|Anne Marie Turnbull
|99.5%
|0.5%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,700 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
