Harris Williams Advises AST LLC on Its Sale to Recognize Partners

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised AST LLC (AST), a portfolio company of Tailwind Capital (Tailwind), on its sale to Recognize Partners (Recognize). AST is an award-winning full-service cloud services solution provider, serving clients in the public and commercial sectors for more than two decades. Anthony+Basmajian of the Harris Williams Business+Services+Group and Priyanka+Naithani of the firm’s Technology+Group advised on the transaction.

AST is an award-winning full-service enterprise systems integrator, serving clients in the public and commercial sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in systems integration, business process redesign, project management, systems administration, and training. From on-premise applications to modern cloud technology, AST’s services encompass all aspects of enterprise resource planning, business intelligence, enterprise performance management, customer experience, and middleware. AST also offers flexible managed services, supporting the needs of over 200 public sector and commercial customers around the globe.

Tailwind is a leading private equity firm focused on services investments within select end markets. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 50 portfolio companies and over 150 add-on acquisitions.

Recognize is a technology investment platform focused on the technology services industry. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights and strategic capital to innovative companies in this sector. Recognize is led by industry veterans Frank D’Souza, Charles Phillips, David Wasserman and Raj Mehta.

