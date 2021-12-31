Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp

Added Positions: MA, GNRC, MDT, ZBH, V, VIAC, LUV, CBRL, WGO, WRK, RTX, DIS, GLW, LHX, IVZ, HRL, UHS, DISCK, FB, CMCSA, OMC, REYN, JNJ, CMI, DAL, KTB, INTC, WDC, BKNG, JBLU, MHK, DIN, BRC, HOLX, GTES, VSH, AXP, GS, CENTA, JOUT, MLR, IART, FDX, DENN, BIG, BLBD, JLL, KMB, SWK, SLB,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp, WESCO International Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Olstein Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Robert Olstein

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 360,500 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 817,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 746,900 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 130,600 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.60% Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) - 244,510 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 153.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $350.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $256.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 130,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $206.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 391,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $70.67 and $83.23, with an estimated average price of $76.9.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $74.01, with an estimated average price of $66.46.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 63.04%. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.81%. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 126,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 26.2%. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $119.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 95,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Equifax Inc by 44.93%. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $224.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.33%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 53.85%. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $395.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.