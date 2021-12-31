Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Olstein Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Lowe's Inc, CVS Health Corp, WESCO International Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Olstein Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Robert Olstein
  1. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 360,500 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  2. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 817,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
  3. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 746,900 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
  4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 130,600 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.60%
  5. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) - 244,510 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 153.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $350.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $256.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 130,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $206.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 391,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22.

Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $70.67 and $83.23, with an estimated average price of $76.9.

Sold Out: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $74.01, with an estimated average price of $66.46.

Reduced: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 63.04%. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.81%. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 126,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 26.2%. The sale prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $119.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 95,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Equifax Inc by 44.93%. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $224.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.33%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 53.85%. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $395.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



