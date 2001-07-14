WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022 and will be paid on February 23, 2022.

About WestRock

