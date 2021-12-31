Dan L Duncan Foundation Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

For the details of DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dan+l+duncan+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 840,595 shares, 64.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 110,621 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 71,658 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 134,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Dan L Duncan Foundation initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.41%. The holding were 110,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Dan L Duncan Foundation initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Dan L Duncan Foundation sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Reduced: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Dan L Duncan Foundation reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.17%. Dan L Duncan Foundation still held 71,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.
