Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dan L Duncan Foundation Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dan L Duncan Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dan L Duncan Foundation. As of 2021Q4, Dan L Duncan Foundation owns 4 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: VIG, VTIP,
  • Added Positions: IEFA,
  • Reduced Positions: TIP,
  • Sold Out: IWM,

For the details of DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dan+l+duncan+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 840,595 shares, 64.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 110,621 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 71,658 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 134,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Dan L Duncan Foundation initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.41%. The holding were 110,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Dan L Duncan Foundation initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Dan L Duncan Foundation sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Reduced: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Dan L Duncan Foundation reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.17%. Dan L Duncan Foundation still held 71,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION. Also check out:

1. DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAN L DUNCAN FOUNDATION keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus