Dan L Duncan Foundation Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dan L Duncan Foundation. As of 2021Q4, Dan L Duncan Foundation owns 4 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 840,595 shares, 64.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 110,621 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 71,658 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.73% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 134,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Dan L Duncan Foundation initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.41%. The holding were 110,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dan L Duncan Foundation initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dan L Duncan Foundation sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Dan L Duncan Foundation reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.17%. Dan L Duncan Foundation still held 71,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.