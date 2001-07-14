GATOS SILVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Gatos Silver, Inc. on Behalf of Gatos Silver Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATO) on behalf of Gatos Silver stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Gatos Silver has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On January 25, 2022, after-market hours, Gatos Silver revealed that “there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of its Cerro Los Gatos’ mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the price of Gatos Silver stock declined by $7.02 per share, or approximately 68.9%, from $10.19 per share to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

