NuRAN Engages Octagon Media for Investor Relations Campaign

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), is pleased to announce the engagement of Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon"), a multi-platform global marketing firm, to assist in a digital media advertising campaign coupled with an investor marketing program over a term of six months. As compensation, Octagon will receive a payment of US$125,000. In connection with the services, the Company also granted Octagon incentive stock options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$1.45 per share. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a term of 12 months from the date of issuance. Under the terms of the marketing services agreement, Octagon is entitled to a bonus payment of US$100,000 to be issued if the Company closes an equity financing of CAD$4 million or greater, during the term of the agreement at share price of CAD$2.50 or above.

Octagon Media Corp.'s services consist of the Wall Street Reporter and Next Super Stock platforms. The services will include investor conferences, features on the WallStreetReporter.com website, CEO podcast interviews as well as social media and targeted email distribution. The term of the contract is for six months.

Francis Letourneau CEO of NuRAN, commented, "We believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from a wider U.S. investor audience and are confident The Wall Street Reporter can help us achieve that goal."

The Company has also granted stock options today pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to certain directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.34 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the grant to the director 50% of the options will vest immediately and the remainder will vest six months from the grant date, for the remaining options one-third will vest immediately with one-third vesting three months from the grant date and the remaining one-third vesting six months from the grant date. All of these options expire five years from the date of the grant. All stock option grants will be subject to a four-month hold period and Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those relating to future equity financings. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

