Phreesia's Amy VanDuyn Named a Top 10 HR Professional at the OnCon Icon Awards

Phreesia is proud to announce that Amy VanDuyn, the company’s SVP of Human Resources, has been named a Top 10 HR Professional at the 2022+OnCon+Icon+Awards. The awards recognize the top human resources professionals and vendors worldwide.

The honorees were selected based on voting by peers in the industry, using criteria such as leadership, innovation, and contributions to their organization and professional community.

VanDuyn has more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience across many industries, including hospitality, public relations and SaaS, in companies at a variety of sizes and stages. At Phreesia, she is responsible for the design and implementation of all talent strategies, policies and processes across the company.

Since joining Phreesia as Vice President of Human Resources in 2010, she has helped support the company’s rapid growth by attracting and retaining top talent and building a strong employee culture. Over her tenure, Phreesia has grown from fewer than 100 employees to more than 1,600, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work” five times and been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index twice.

“It’s an honor to be included among this group of accomplished leaders from across the globe,” said VanDuyn. “This is an exciting time to work in human resources, and I feel fortunate to do it at a company that values ongoing growth and improvement in areas like diversity, equity and inclusion and career development.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005061/en/