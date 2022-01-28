Nutriband Issued Full US Patent for Its Aversa(TM) Abuse Deterrent Transdermal Platform by United States Patent and Trademark Office

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) today announced the receipt of an Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its United States patent entitled, "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System," that protects its AVERSA™ transdermal abuse deterrent technology.

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Mexico, and Australia.

This patent protects Nutriband's lead product, AVERSA™ Fentanyl, based on its proprietary AVERSA™ abuse deterrent transdermal technology. AVERSA Fentanyl has the potential to be the world's first fentanyl transdermal system with abuse deterrent properties. In addition, the company recently announced an expanded product development pipeline that includes AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate which have the potential to be the first abuse deterrent versions of those transdermal drugs.

"The issuance of the US patent on our abuse deterrent transdermal technology is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and persistence by my co-inventors and colleagues who made this possible. Our team is excited to utilize the AVERSA™ patent-protected technology in our recently announced expanded pipeline to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs that are susceptible to abuse and misuse ," said Alan Smith, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Nutriband.

"I would like to congratulate our team on achieving this important milestone for Nutriband. Issuance of the US patent will further serve to protect our AVERSA technology platform that can be deployed in almost any transdermal product that carries a risk of abuse or misuse. It is our mission to reduce the risk profile of these drugs while ensuring availability for patients that need them," said Gareth Sheridan, CEO, Nutriband.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to deter the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

