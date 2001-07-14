Schlumberger DELFI Digital Platform Selected by Northern Lights JV for CO2 Project

Schlumberger will deploy the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment on the Norwegian CO 2 project by the Northern Lights Joint Venture (NL), to streamline subsurface workflows and longer-term modeling and surveillance of CO 2 sequestration. NL was established to develop the world’s first open-source CO 2 transport and storage infrastructure, providing accelerated decarbonization opportunities for European industries, with an ambition to store up to 5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year based on market demand.

For CO 2 transportation and storage, Schlumberger digital solutions are used for subsurface characterization and dynamic reservoir simulation, which are key to understanding storage site capacity and the potential for injecting and containing fluids. They are also used for development planning, operations, appraisals, and monitoring purposes.

“Northern Lights has recognized the huge potential of Schlumberger’s digital technology to fast-track decision making and de-risk CO 2 transportation and storage operations,” comments Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “The technology facilitates high degrees of automation and autonomy in data analytics and operational processes, enabling Northern Lights to accelerate its end-to-end workflows and achieve increases in operational efficiency and performance through the power of AI and high-performance computing.”

The DELFI environment gives instant access to CO 2 transportation and storage technology subscriptions and plug-ins while also providing the ability to host other third-party applications, including seamless integration with the OSDU™ Data Platform. Its collection of petrotechnical applications and digital solutions will assist Northern Lights’ teams in planning and operational activities, enabling them to work together in a collaborative environment.

Northern Lights is part of Longship—Norway’s largest climate initiative—which comprises a full-scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, covering capture, transport, and storage of CO 2 . Carbon capture operations are scheduled to start in 2024, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year and the possibility to expand this with an additional 3.5 million tonnes. The European Union has designated NL as a Project of Common Interest—a key cross-border infrastructure program, linking European energy systems to achieve its energy and climate objectives.

Schlumberger offers comprehensive industry-leading digital solutions to support complex multidisciplinary CO 2 storage workflows, from process modeling on the capture and transportation side, through to subsurface studies and monitoring. The company’s experience with carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) spans over 20 years, with consulting and project implementation in CCUS projects worldwide.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com.

*Mark of Schlumberger.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127006092/en/