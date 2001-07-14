A Zero Emissions Future Starts Now: Werner Enterprises and Cummins Announce Collaboration to Integrate Cummins' New 15-liter Natural Gas and 15-liter Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines

Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), global power solutions provider, have announced that Werner will begin validation and integration of Cummins’ recently announced 15-liter natural gas and 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines in its vehicles. Cummins will begin integrating these new powertrains in Werner trucks in the second half of 2022, starting with the 15-liter natural gas product.

“Werner is a transportation leader focused on reducing its carbon footprint, and Cummins is uniquely positioned to help provide low carbon options successfully and seamlessly using multiple power solutions,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, Vice President and President, Engine Business, Cummins. “Our solutions include our newest heavy-duty natural gas engine and our heavy-duty hydrogen ICE engine currently being developed. Our broad range of powertrain solutions from advanced diesel, natural gas, hydrogen to electrification allows Cummins to provide multiple options that meet our customers’ specific business needs and sustainability targets today. The next generation Cummins powertrains will provide a clear path to transition towards a zero- emission future.”

"The options Cummins is providing align with our longstanding focus on sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Derek Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Werner Enterprises. “They understand the priority we place on using technology to minimize our impact on the environment. By being proactive now, we are ensuring a better future for everyone, and I look forward to this collaborative effort.”

"This collaboration will combine the extensive experience and expertise of both our companies to provide Werner’s fleet with a safe and reliable solution that will help them meet their sustainability and operational targets while providing Cummins valuable operational and performance data to help us optimize our product offerings," said Amy Boerger, Vice President and General Manager, North America at Cummins. "These collaborations allow us to refine and optimize our technologies to make the shift to zero-emissions commercial transportation solutions across diverse markets much more quickly."

The 15-liter natural gas engine announced in October of 2021 can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD Transmission and Cummins Fuel Delivery System, ensuring a purpose-built and fully integrated natural gas powertrain. Other transmission pairings will be available at launch for specialized applications. The 15-liter engine will offer ratings up to 500 horsepower and 1,850 ft-lbs of torque, while not requiring selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to meet 2024 California or Environmental Protection Agency emission standards, providing a potentially carbon-negative solution when powered with renewable natural gas (RNG).

Hydrogen engines offer OEMs and end-users the benefit of adaptability by continuing to use familiar mechanical drivelines with vehicle and equipment integration. This mirrors current powertrains while continuing to provide the power and capability for meeting application needs.

Additionally, the 15-liter hydrogen engine can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers. The projected investment in renewable hydrogen production globally will provide a growing opportunity for the deployment of hydrogen-powered fleets utilizing either Cummins fuel cell or engine power.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. More information can be found at www.werner.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005234/en/