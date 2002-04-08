DZS Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Feb. 10, Host Earnings Conference Call on Feb. 11

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. ( DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 via a news release and shareholder report posted on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.



DZS will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182

International number: 602-563-8857

Conference ID: 8476047

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dqw3fyno

Please join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to avoid delays as an operator will register your name and organization.

For those planning to monitor the conference call, the live broadcast and replay will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 8476047

About DZS

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions.



DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.

Contact

DZS

Ted Moreau

Vice President of Investor Relations

E: [email protected]