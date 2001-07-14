Heritage Cannabis Achieves Major Milestone with Products Now Available through Spectrum Therapeutics

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Spectrum+Therapeutics (“Spectrum”), one of Canada’s largest online medical cannabis platforms, is now offering Heritage products including products from popular Heritage brands RAD, Premium 5, and CB4, which will be the first third-party cannabis extract and concentrate offerings on the platform.

“Spectrum is a leader when it comes to revenue and market share in the online medical cannabis space and having Heritage products recognized by a market front-runner is a true nod to our products and Company,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We are honoured and excited to have our products offered on the Spectrum platform and recognize this milestone as another defining moment in our trajectory and positive momentum we have achieved over the last few quarters.”

About Heritage

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating in two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The Company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 suite of medical products in Canada, and ArthroCBD in the US.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005063/en/