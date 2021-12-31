Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Boeing Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: BA, XLF, HYG, TSLA, CMG, NKE, MRNA, EEM, MDT, ULTA, ORCL, TXN, GOOG, URI, AZO, GE, CRM, SIVB, FDS, WFC, BKNG, XLK, ROK, TJX, HRL, ALB, SCHW, DLTR, ADM, MPWR, SRE, XLP, EA, GPC, ES, BAX, ANSS, DE, HOLX, MSCI, XLI, VZ, XEL, PAYC, A, DXCM, EXPD, O, TFX, CE, KMB, AMP, CNC, FITB, VRSK, NOW, ALGN, CPB, WRB, PNR, MGM, RMD, UAL, NSA, IT, MRK, OTIS, MTB, MAS, ODFL, LUV, AEE, AMGN, SITC, NI, PKG, PH, LSI, CMA, CAG, LHX, NVDA, PEG, TTWO, CUBE, WTW, ALK, HSIC, MKTX, SPG, TDG, ZTS, ATO, TFC, HAL, MAA, WYNN, CBRE, TPR, DISH, MCK, PEP, PWR, REXR, CTLT, INVH, K, NSC, OMC, ROL, GNRC, HII, NWSA, FTV, PNW, USB, AMH, BRX, SEDG, BIO, CINF, HON, IP, MAC, OHI, IRT, CFG, BWA, ISRG, SNPS, ZBRA, STAG, GNL, KMI, AAL,

GDX, AAPL, FXI, WMT, COST, JPM, TGT, XLY, XBI, MSFT, WBA, PAYX, AXP, SPGI, DG, XLB, SYF, ORLY, EMR, DTE, SWKS, HUM, ETSY, LQD, MCO, KO, KR, TDY, CMI, ANTM, DIS, REGN, INTU, DRI, WST, CNP, FDX, LYB, MMM, CTAS, PSX, PNC, CL, PSA, MET, DOW, NXPI, GRMN, WEC, TROW, CHRW, GWW, BBY, HST, MPC, DFS, XOM, ENPH, KEY, SNA, Reduced Positions: XLE, XLV, AMT, PYPL, HD, JNJ, QCOM, GS, MS, ADBE, CAT, XLU, ACN, AMZN, EL, YUM, CI, PFE, TRV, SBAC, GOOGL, ETR, POOL, MTD, IDXX, BLK, ILMN, TSN, COF, HCA, SLB, RF, DOV, CMS,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Boeing Co, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Netflix Inc, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevens Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 231 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CME Group Inc (CME) - 75,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 481,039 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2353.40% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 90,779 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.79% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 248,400 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.68% Boeing Co (BA) - 59,774 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 59,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 277,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 108,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $829.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 7,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1345.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 4,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 39,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2353.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 481,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 322.32%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 55,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 246.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 240,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 274.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 54,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 166.70%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 14,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 90,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.68%. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.1%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 248,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 86.09%. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.97%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 91.95%. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $236.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 1,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 19,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 61.38%. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 5,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 93.05%. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 1,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.