MU Investments Co., Ltd. Buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Nucor Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Aptiv PLC, Intel Corp

New Purchases: PH, NUE, BBY, PFE,

PH, NUE, BBY, PFE, Added Positions: ROST, MMM, SYK, DG, TJX, TSM, JNJ, TXN,

ROST, MMM, SYK, DG, TJX, TSM, JNJ, TXN, Reduced Positions: ACN, MSFT, MMC, DHI, COST, EL, UNH, TMO, AAPL, GWW,

ACN, MSFT, MMC, DHI, COST, EL, UNH, TMO, AAPL, GWW, Sold Out: GD, APTV, INTC, MRK, OGN,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Nucor Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Pfizer Inc, Ross Stores Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp, Aptiv PLC, Intel Corp, Merck Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MU Investments Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, MU Investments Co., Ltd. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 16,060 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,430 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,450 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 34,650 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65% Nike Inc (NKE) - 24,830 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%

MU Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $308.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $96.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 35,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 40,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 65,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $94.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 36,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

MU Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.