WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fortinet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

7 minutes ago
Oakland, CA, based Investment company WESPAC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fortinet Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 49,873 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 19,728 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.12%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,771 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.3%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 7,717 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.05%
  5. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) - 34,431 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 34,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 22,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $37.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 9,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 21,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 485.86%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 52.12%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $361.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 99.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $286.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 145.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91.



