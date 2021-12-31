Newport Capital Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, 1st Constitution Bancorp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

New Purchases: VTEB, FCCY, ATHX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, 1st Constitution Bancorp, Athersys Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Newport Capital Group, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 109,766 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 60,958 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 59,411 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 32,055 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 85,051 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%

Newport Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newport Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in 1st Constitution Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newport Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Athersys Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $1.4, with an estimated average price of $1.14. The stock is now traded at around $0.796300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newport Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newport Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Newport Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.

Newport Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71.

Newport Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Newport Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.