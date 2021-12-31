Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: HD,

HD, Added Positions: SCHF, VGIT, SCHP, SCHE, VCIT, MBB, QLTA, VB, TLT, SCHC, VXUS,

SCHF, VGIT, SCHP, SCHE, VCIT, MBB, QLTA, VB, TLT, SCHC, VXUS, Reduced Positions: MGC, VTI, IVV, MSFT, SCHA, IJH, IJR, SPTM, PG, BND, SCZ,

MGC, VTI, IVV, MSFT, SCHA, IJH, IJR, SPTM, PG, BND, SCZ, Sold Out: QQQ, PWZ, DIS,

Hebron, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 499,053 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 178,293 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 584,040 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 333,224 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 894,622 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.