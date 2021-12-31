Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: HD,
- Added Positions: SCHF, VGIT, SCHP, SCHE, VCIT, MBB, QLTA, VB, TLT, SCHC, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: MGC, VTI, IVV, MSFT, SCHA, IJH, IJR, SPTM, PG, BND, SCZ,
- Sold Out: QQQ, PWZ, DIS,
For the details of WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wooster+corthell+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 499,053 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 178,293 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 584,040 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 333,224 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 894,622 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Wooster Corthell Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
Here is the complete portfolio of WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying