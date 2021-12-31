Compass Ion Advisors, LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF

Investment company Compass Ion Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compass Ion Advisors, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: EAOM,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 181,083 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio.
- Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) - 704,364 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 241,687 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 428,790 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 187,446 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.784700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.
