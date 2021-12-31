Compass Ion Advisors, LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF

New Purchases: EAOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 181,083 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) - 704,364 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 241,687 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 428,790 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 187,446 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.784700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.