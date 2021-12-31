Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Harley-Davidson Inc, Unilever PLC

Investment company Pavion Blue Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Harley-Davidson Inc, Unilever PLC, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,789 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 202,709 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 36,037 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,154 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  5. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 86,410 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $461.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $161.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



