Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Starbucks Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Starbucks Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, MGM Resorts International, Shake Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 417,314 shares, 51.65% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,371 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 156,920 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,458 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 93,148 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.65%. The holding were 417,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 54,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 31,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 122,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 44,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $145.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.