Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Starbucks Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, SDY, XLK, PSK, HDV, FB, XLY, T, PGX, BDJ, BXMX, XLP, XLU, VZ, DNP, DIAX, FUBO, SPXX, JPS, SPYG, XLV, MET, JPM, AB, ENB, GOOGL, GOOG, LAZ, CSCO, SPHD, SPGI, CII, GSK, MO, LYB, COP, BCE, EGF, TSN, BLK, XLF, XBI, UTF, XOM, TSLA, NZF, DPZ, XLE, QSR, SPYV, CNP, MUI, IWM, HCA, HYT, ANTM, TJX, COST, MRNA, SNAP, KMI, JFR, TD, VLO, CNOB, BMY, ZTR, ZTR, HIX, VATE,
- Added Positions: EFA, IJR, VOOV, VGK, IVV, PFE, SO, AEP, LLY, LULU, UNP, LMT, O, PG, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, PEP, NKE, IBM, HON, IVE, BK,
- Reduced Positions: ODFL, PFF, AAPL, EMR, GAB, QCOM, BTI, GD, WMT, EBAY, EPD, WSM, BHK, CVX, JNJ, INTC, RJF, USA, BGT, KYN,
- Sold Out: APO, SBUX, MGM, SHAK, GE, OKE,
For the details of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shulman+demeo+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 417,314 shares, 51.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,371 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 156,920 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,458 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 93,148 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.65%. The holding were 417,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 54,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 31,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 122,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 44,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 9,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $145.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
