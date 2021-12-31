HBC Financial Services, PLLC Buys Apollo Investment Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DE, VOO, VUG, ENLAY, AVUV, IJJ, IVLU, SPDW, FB, VBR,

DE, VOO, VUG, ENLAY, AVUV, IJJ, IVLU, SPDW, FB, VBR, Added Positions: AINV, MUB, AGG, LMT, ABNB, AMZN, SNOA, DIS, BB, KBWY, MRVL, NVDA, NUE, BA, CAT, UPS, MDB, SPY, VOD, ABT, ABBV, F, GOOGL, LIN, FAST, TIP, IWV, SQ, INTC, HON,

AINV, MUB, AGG, LMT, ABNB, AMZN, SNOA, DIS, BB, KBWY, MRVL, NVDA, NUE, BA, CAT, UPS, MDB, SPY, VOD, ABT, ABBV, F, GOOGL, LIN, FAST, TIP, IWV, SQ, INTC, HON, Reduced Positions: IWB, AAPL, IJH, IVV, VTI, LOW, VB, PYPL, CLSK, ROKU, AMD, CRM, IVT, GLD, VIG, XOM, Z, OTIS, EFA, MA, WMT, SO, SLV, VNQ, VWO,

IWB, AAPL, IJH, IVV, VTI, LOW, VB, PYPL, CLSK, ROKU, AMD, CRM, IVT, GLD, VIG, XOM, Z, OTIS, EFA, MA, WMT, SO, SLV, VNQ, VWO, Sold Out: WM, SRC, FCO, PFF, ICF, UNIT, PSF, NXPI, UTG, EFR, BP, FAX, WFC, O, QCOM, EXC, EL, ED,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Investment Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Airbnb Inc, Deere, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Waste Management Inc, Cleanspark Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBC Financial Services, PLLC. As of 2021Q4, HBC Financial Services, PLLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 171,151 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 154,207 shares, 27.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 132,368 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 105,472 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,534 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $375.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Apollo Investment Corp by 22375.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 12,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25900.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2166.67%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 17400.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $6.27, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.612100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 79583.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 207.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32.