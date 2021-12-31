Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Lithia Motors Inc, The Kroger Co, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: LAD, KR, MRVL, NRG, FTNT, PSTG, TEAM, IT, SFNC, PLNT, VRT, EXAS, DDOG, HUBS, SE, MRNA, XLU, RH, GXO, DNOW, CDW, AXL, UPST, RBLX, CNDT,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lithia Motors Inc, The Kroger Co, Marvell Technology Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Broadcom Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Highland Capital Management, Llc owns 338 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 337,168 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,708 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,733 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 219,439 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,230 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 111,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 110,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 91.87%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $528.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.