Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Target Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TGT, MULN, BBY,
- Added Positions: GSY, XLK, PEP, HD, JPST, IGSB, NKE, VBR, DIS, AAPL, LNG, IEFA, XLC, XLP, PYPL, AMGN, VBK, FDX, CMCSA, IJR, HON,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, BNDX, BIV, VMBS, SPLG, VAW, BLV, VOT, VOE, XLI, SPAB, XLV, XLY, MSFT, PFE, XLF, INTC, IJJ, IJK, GOOGL, VFH, XLU, XLRE, MDY, XLE, MDYV, ICF, MDYG, CSCO, COST, PSK, VXUS, IWM, IWR, BRK.B, SPEM, VEA, SLYG, XLB, IJT, UNP, SLYV, IXN, IVV, EFA, SCHF,
- Sold Out: MDT, SYY, VFC, VCR,
For the details of Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vickerman+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 140,548 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 266,833 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 325,873 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 213,806 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 994.25%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 192,114 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mullen Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 213,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 252.16%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 578.07%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 106.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.
