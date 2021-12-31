Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Target Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: TGT, MULN, BBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Target Corp, PepsiCo Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 140,548 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 266,833 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 325,873 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 213,806 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 994.25% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 192,114 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mullen Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 213,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 252.16%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 578.07%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 106.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.