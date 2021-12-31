Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, Sells Insperity Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, America Movil SAB de CV

- New Purchases: TACO, ADES, DOX, CRK, CPA, DBD, EGO, ERJ, EXTR, FCFS, FLEX, FRO, GPS, GNW, EVRI, HIBB, BCOR, VIAV, JBL, KIRK, LMT, MTL, MGI, NRG, JWN, ODP, RAD, SLM, SANM, SAH, SGU, TTMI, UCTT, TAST, ACM, RGA, STNG, SSNC, JKS, CPRI, BERY, BNFT, COMM, RYAM, KE, PRTY, VIRT, BKI, TEAM, LSXMK, VST, LAUR, ECVT, NEXA, CASA, HUYA, TENB, IMXI, DOYU, FLWS, ANF, ACCO, MTOR, BBY, BGFV, CACI, CXW, DHT, DY, EBIX, M, HPQ, KSS, MBT, NLS, PBI, RRGB, RGS, SFL, SKYW, TNP, TUP, UGP, YELL, LDOS, III, VMW, LRN, BAH, AGRO, SAVE, AMCX, KNOP, NDLS, AAOI, SAIC, MC, GLOP, UPLD, MOMO, PJT, DLTH, CNDT, ATUS, VNTR, ACEL, EAF, USX, BJ, LEVI, SLVM, SKM,
- Added Positions: HYG, JNK, HYD, BBBY, QUAD, CMRE, RLGY, PANL, GCI, VSTO, LITE, AMPY, CURO, AVYA, AGS, DBX, IHRT, QRTEA, CRUS, CBD, ELP, CONN, DSX, EZPW, EA, SWBI, WWE, TX, TDC, EVC, HLI, KR, PFSI, TPR, ACI, CCJ, BAK,
- Reduced Positions: USHY, TTM, UNFI, DFIN, WFRD,
- Sold Out: NSP, ASX, AMX, AXL, AVY, AVID, ACLS, BZH, BBW, CDNS, CAMP, PRDO, CSV, CNTY, CPRT, CCK, DECK, DDS, DIOD, AUD, AUD, EFX, FICO, GNTX, GLNG, GGG, GPI, HDSN, JACK, JBSS, KLIC, TBI, LRCX, LTRX, LSCC, MANH, MPWR, NOK, ON, RRD, RDWR, REV, POOL, SGMS, SCVL, SIFY, SIG, SIMO, SBGI, SIRI, SKY, SPTN, STC, SUP, SYNA, SNPS, AXON, TPX, TER, TSCO, VRSN, YPF, ZIXI, DGICA, CROX, DK, CVLT, TGH, MSCI, ORN, REI, RLGT, NOG, TNET, GNRC, SPSC, FAF, EPAM, NOW, SUN, QLYS, SSTK, WDAY, CSTM, ECOM, ESNT, NMIH, ATEN, TRUE, WLKP, INSE, QRVO, BNED, DSKE, MIME, ELVT, RRR, IMOS, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, HCC, CARS, WOW, MGY, LOMA, TRTN, YETI, DT, BRBR, OTIS, ZIM, STGW,
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,911,578 shares, 73.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 143,382 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.12%
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 96,161 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 46,549 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,270 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The ODP Corp (ODP)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $111.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 143,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PlayAGS Inc (AGS)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in PlayAGS Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 68.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $131.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: TrueBlue Inc (TBI)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in TrueBlue Inc. The sale prices were between $26.02 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65.
