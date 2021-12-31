Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, Sells Insperity Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, America Movil SAB de CV

New Purchases: TACO, ADES, DOX, CRK, CPA, DBD, EGO, ERJ, EXTR, FCFS, FLEX, FRO, GPS, GNW, EVRI, HIBB, BCOR, VIAV, JBL, KIRK, LMT, MTL, MGI, NRG, JWN, ODP, RAD, SLM, SANM, SAH, SGU, TTMI, UCTT, TAST, ACM, RGA, STNG, SSNC, JKS, CPRI, BERY, BNFT, COMM, RYAM, KE, PRTY, VIRT, BKI, TEAM, LSXMK, VST, LAUR, ECVT, NEXA, CASA, HUYA, TENB, IMXI, DOYU, FLWS, ANF, ACCO, MTOR, BBY, BGFV, CACI, CXW, DHT, DY, EBIX, M, HPQ, KSS, MBT, NLS, PBI, RRGB, RGS, SFL, SKYW, TNP, TUP, UGP, YELL, LDOS, III, VMW, LRN, BAH, AGRO, SAVE, AMCX, KNOP, NDLS, AAOI, SAIC, MC, GLOP, UPLD, MOMO, PJT, DLTH, CNDT, ATUS, VNTR, ACEL, EAF, USX, BJ, LEVI, SLVM, SKM,

TACO, ADES, DOX, CRK, CPA, DBD, EGO, ERJ, EXTR, FCFS, FLEX, FRO, GPS, GNW, EVRI, HIBB, BCOR, VIAV, JBL, KIRK, LMT, MTL, MGI, NRG, JWN, ODP, RAD, SLM, SANM, SAH, SGU, TTMI, UCTT, TAST, ACM, RGA, STNG, SSNC, JKS, CPRI, BERY, BNFT, COMM, RYAM, KE, PRTY, VIRT, BKI, TEAM, LSXMK, VST, LAUR, ECVT, NEXA, CASA, HUYA, TENB, IMXI, DOYU, FLWS, ANF, ACCO, MTOR, BBY, BGFV, CACI, CXW, DHT, DY, EBIX, M, HPQ, KSS, MBT, NLS, PBI, RRGB, RGS, SFL, SKYW, TNP, TUP, UGP, YELL, LDOS, III, VMW, LRN, BAH, AGRO, SAVE, AMCX, KNOP, NDLS, AAOI, SAIC, MC, GLOP, UPLD, MOMO, PJT, DLTH, CNDT, ATUS, VNTR, ACEL, EAF, USX, BJ, LEVI, SLVM, SKM, Added Positions: HYG, JNK, HYD, BBBY, QUAD, CMRE, RLGY, PANL, GCI, VSTO, LITE, AMPY, CURO, AVYA, AGS, DBX, IHRT, QRTEA, CRUS, CBD, ELP, CONN, DSX, EZPW, EA, SWBI, WWE, TX, TDC, EVC, HLI, KR, PFSI, TPR, ACI, CCJ, BAK,

HYG, JNK, HYD, BBBY, QUAD, CMRE, RLGY, PANL, GCI, VSTO, LITE, AMPY, CURO, AVYA, AGS, DBX, IHRT, QRTEA, CRUS, CBD, ELP, CONN, DSX, EZPW, EA, SWBI, WWE, TX, TDC, EVC, HLI, KR, PFSI, TPR, ACI, CCJ, BAK, Reduced Positions: USHY, TTM, UNFI, DFIN, WFRD,

USHY, TTM, UNFI, DFIN, WFRD, Sold Out: NSP, ASX, AMX, AXL, AVY, AVID, ACLS, BZH, BBW, CDNS, CAMP, PRDO, CSV, CNTY, CPRT, CCK, DECK, DDS, DIOD, AUD, AUD, EFX, FICO, GNTX, GLNG, GGG, GPI, HDSN, JACK, JBSS, KLIC, TBI, LRCX, LTRX, LSCC, MANH, MPWR, NOK, ON, RRD, RDWR, REV, POOL, SGMS, SCVL, SIFY, SIG, SIMO, SBGI, SIRI, SKY, SPTN, STC, SUP, SYNA, SNPS, AXON, TPX, TER, TSCO, VRSN, YPF, ZIXI, DGICA, CROX, DK, CVLT, TGH, MSCI, ORN, REI, RLGT, NOG, TNET, GNRC, SPSC, FAF, EPAM, NOW, SUN, QLYS, SSTK, WDAY, CSTM, ECOM, ESNT, NMIH, ATEN, TRUE, WLKP, INSE, QRVO, BNED, DSKE, MIME, ELVT, RRR, IMOS, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, HCC, CARS, WOW, MGY, LOMA, TRTN, YETI, DT, BRBR, OTIS, ZIM, STGW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, Amdocs, Comstock Resources Inc, sells Insperity Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, America Movil SAB de CV, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, Avery Dennison Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC. As of 2021Q4, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/counterpoint+mutual+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,911,578 shares, 73.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 143,382 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.12% VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 96,161 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 46,549 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,270 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $111.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.12%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 143,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in PlayAGS Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 68.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $131.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in TrueBlue Inc. The sale prices were between $26.02 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65.