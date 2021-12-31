Key Colony Management, LLC Buys Encore Capital Group Inc, Vistra Corp, EQT Corp, Sells Antero Midstream Corp

New Purchases: ECPG, VST, ET, TTT, TBT, HTZ,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Encore Capital Group Inc, Vistra Corp, EQT Corp, Energy Transfer LP, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury, sells Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Colony Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Key Colony Management, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Key Colony Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+colony+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,994,500 shares, 75.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14% Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 282,529 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) - 971,128 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% EQT Corp (EQT) - 175,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.55% Vistra Corp (VST) - 123,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.2%. The holding were 282,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $32.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 60.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Colony Management, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $10.35.