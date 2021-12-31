Key Colony Management, LLC Buys Encore Capital Group Inc, Vistra Corp, EQT Corp, Sells Antero Midstream Corp

For the details of Key Colony Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+colony+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Key Colony Management, LLC
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,994,500 shares, 75.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
- Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 282,529 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) - 971,128 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 175,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.55%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 123,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.2%. The holding were 282,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT)
Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $27.66 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $32.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Key Colony Management, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Key Colony Management, LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 60.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Key Colony Management, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $10.35.
