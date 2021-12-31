Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Dole PLC, International Seaways Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Weis Markets Inc, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: DOLE, BRK.A, SBUX, KO, OP,
- Added Positions: INSW, PBR, DSX, NTR, SCHN, NOK, PAAS, INTC, SLV, LAZ, BBVA, BG, CERS, HL, AU, AA, NEM, SCHX, HTLD, VIV, TTE, UVV, ORAN, SCHF, FLR,
- Reduced Positions: ENIC, PSQ, SH, TMO, TPC, DAKT, FRO, JNJ, CSCO,
- Sold Out: WMK, PFE, VGT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lesa Sroufe & Co
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,960 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio.
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 75,296 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 54,169 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 63,452 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 23,313 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Dole PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.48, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 130,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $461200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OceanPal Inc (OP)
Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in OceanPal Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $0.537800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 54,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Seaways Inc (INSW)
Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 94.48%. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 125,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Weis Markets Inc (WMK)
Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Weis Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $53.21 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.
