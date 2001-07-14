Zynga Rings in the Lunar New Year With StarLark's Golf Rival

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that StarLark, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc. and the developer of Golf Rival, the fast-growing and second largest mobile golf game in the world, is kicking off the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, with a series of themed in-game events set on a brand-new golf course.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005002/en/

Golf Rival Year of the Tiger (Photo: Business Wire)

The events run from January 28 to February 9, 2022 and are played at the new in-game fantasy course, Heavenly Waters. Set in picturesque Guilin, a city in southern China that’s popular with nature lovers and is praised by poets for its breathtaking scenery, players can tee up their game on a festively decorated course featuring sparkly water and sky lanterns, colorful dragons and shiny fireworks to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

“The Lunar New Year is a wonderful time for friends and family to unite through games,'' said Henry You, StarLark Founder and General Manager. “With the new in-game events, the Golf Rival team has captured the spirit of the Year of the Tiger in a playful way, and we are excited to share these friendly competitions with our players.”

Players can participate in two separate in-game events: the Red Lantern Challenge, a 12-round Player-versus-Player (PvP) challenge, and the Jade Dragon Tournament, an 18-hole single-player challenge.

In the in-game Red Lantern Challenge, which starts on January 29, mobile golfers advance to the next round by defeating other golfers, earning special prizes for each round they master. If there is a draw in regulation play, a shootout round ports players to a nocturnal golf course setting, where players get to celebrate the new lunar year with celebratory firework displays and vibrant red lantern ceremonies. Players that complete the challenge will be rewarded with a variety of prizes such as a Diamond Treasure Box and batwing clubs.

Golfers can hone their solo golf skills and measure their progress in the Jade Dragon Tournament Challenge, which begins on January 28. In both the Jade Dragon Tournament and the Red Lantern Challenge, mobile golfers can use customized golf balls depicting the emblems of “The Jade Dragon” and “The Pearl Tiger.” These creatures, which are traditional symbols of Chinese Buddhism, represent a balance of power with heavenly and earthly elements to exemplify harmony. In the game, players can use them to achieve new records and earn prizes such as coins and club cards as they get the new year off to a strong start.

Editor’s note:

Key art and broadcast assets are available for use by clicking+here.

For additional information on the Lunar New Year in-game event, please visit Golf+Rival+on+Facebook.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga+blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005002/en/