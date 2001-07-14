From Humble Beginnings, Tractor Supply Company Surpasses 2,000 Stores

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has surpassed 2,000 stores and plans to continue its ongoing expansion. The company is set to open 75-80 new stores in 2022, including relocating a store this month in Minot, N.D., home of the original Tractor Supply location.

Tractor Supply's 2,000th Store (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply Company began in 1938 as a mail-order business focused on providing quality tractor parts to farmers at fair prices. Charles E. Schmidt Sr. ran the business from his Chicago kitchen table before opening a retail store one year later in Minot. Schmidt selected the town for its central location between Texas and Saskatchewan, two hubs for tractor owners.

In 2011, after 72 years in business, Tractor Supply celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store. It added another thousand just ten years later and recently celebrated the grand opening of the 2,000th location in White House, Tenn.

“Beginning with our first store in Minot, Tractor Supply Company established a commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, and we have upheld that commitment for more than 80 years,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President & CEO. “By never losing sight of our purpose, we have grown far beyond what Mr. Schmidt could have ever imagined. While we are proud of our history and all that we have accomplished, we are even more excited about the future and the many ways we can continue to support our neighbors who share our passion for Life Out Here.”

Tractor Supply stores provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and others. Tractor Supply customers can access a wide range of products including pet supplies, animal feed, propane tanks, fencing, tools and outdoor power equipment, apparel, gifts and decor and more. The stores carry top brands, such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo, Makita and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply. As part of the company’s ongoing evolution to continually meet customer needs, select Tractor Supply stores around the country feature a garden center that includes live goods and seasonal items for everyone from novice gardeners to professional landscapers.

“Supporting our neighbors means providing them with the products and services they need, but it also means caring for the communities we call home,” adds Lawton. “As we grow, we remain committed to supporting our local customers and the causes that are most important to them.”

Tractor Supply actively participates in their communities by supporting local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs, FFA chapters and more.

Tractor Supply Company Milestones

1938 Charles E. Schmidt, Sr., establishes Tractor Supply as a mail-order business. 1939 Tractor Supply store #1 opens in Minot, N.D. 1959 Tractor Supply goes public on the over-the-counter market. 1964 Tractor Supply store #100 opens in Hutchison, Kan. 1979 Tractor Supply moves headquarters to Nashville, Tenn. 1983 Tractor Supply becomes a private company through a leveraged buy-out. 1994 Tractor Supply goes public and is listed on NASDAQ. 2004 Tractor Supply opens store support center in Brentwood, Tenn. 2011 Tractor Supply store #1,000 opens in South Hill, Va. 2018 Tractor Supply celebrates 80th Anniversary. 2021 Tractor Supply store #2,000 opens in White House, Tenn. 2022 Tractor Supply opens new store in Minot, N.D.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

