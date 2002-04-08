Crackle Announces New Exclusives, Movies, and Series for February

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for February



The three primary Crackle Plus streaming services, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 60 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 80 touch points. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

Spider-man (February 1st), The web-spinning superhero (Tobey Maguire) has a mission to save New York from his nemesis, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and to win the heart of Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), the girl next door.

Spider-man 2 (February 1st), Continuing adventures of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man™ (Tobey Maguire), as he attempts to thwart the villainous Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), aka Doctor Octopus.

Spider-man 3 (February 1st), In Spider-Man™ 3, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) has finally managed to strike a balance between his devotion to M.J. and his duties as a superhero. But there is a storm brewing on the horizon. When his suit suddenly changes, turning jet-black and enhancing his powers, it transforms Peter as well, bringing out the dark, vengeful side of his personality that he is struggling to control. Under the influence of the suit, Peter becomes overconfident and starts to neglect the people who care about him most. Forced to choose between the seductive power of the new suit and the compassionate hero he used to be, Peter must overcome his personal demons as two of the most-feared villains yet, Sandman and Venom, gather unparalleled power and a thirst for retribution to threaten Peter and everyone he loves.

Literally, Right Before Aaron (February 1st), Adam (Justin Long) is definitely still in love with his ex (Cobie Smulders). So when he shows up at her wedding to prove that he's moved on, a series of funny and awkward encounters only confirms he's more in love with her than ever.

Sex Tape (February 5th), A married couple (Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel), with a night off from their kids, get adventurous and decide to spice up their lives by making a sex tape. When they wake the following morning, the tape is missing, and they must find out who took it and how to get it back.

New Crackle Channels for February

Web Spinners and Creepy Creatures (February 1st), Crawl out of your skin with these superhero and horror movies with villainous monsters in Spider-man (Toby Maguire, Kirsten Dunst), Superhero Movie (Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan), Big Ass Spider! (Ray Wise), and Behemoth (Ed Quinn).

Musical Legends (February 1st), Feed your soul while you tap your feet to these blues and R&B documentary classics like Soul Power (James Brown), James Brown: Live at Boston Garden (James Brown), Take Me to the River (Terrence Howard), and B.B. King Live (B.B. King).

Actors Behind the Camera (February 1st), Watch your favorite celebrities direct movies in Interview (Steve Buscemi), For Hope (Bob Saget), The Human Contract (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Slipstream (Anthony Hopkins).

Streams of Terror (February 1st), Be prepared for terrifying cult classics like Day of The Dead (Mena Suvari), V/H/S (Adam Wingard), Piranha (Adam Scott), and Friday the 13th Part 2 (Amy Steel).

Love & Relationships (February 1st), Despite the drama, this channel will not let you down with movies like The Edge of Love (Keira Knightley, Cillian Murphy), Return To The Blue Lagoon (Milla Jovovich), Bounce (Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck), and Ice Castles (Robby Benson, Lynn-Holly Johnson).

Black Entertainment (February 1st), Honoring Black History Month we are bringing you classics like The Temptations (Charles Malik Whitfield), Ruby’s Bucket of Blood (Angela Bassett, Jurnee Smollett), To Sir, with Love II (Sidney Poitier), and Free of Eden (Sidney Poitier).

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in February

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (February 1st), When the Serpent Brotherhood lifts a magical artifact from his library, a brilliant but meek librarian (Noah Wyle) sets out across the globe to ensure its safe return.

Legion of Honor (February 1st), Unlikely friends in a melting pot of confusion, Simon Murray (Paul Fox) fights for the French Foreign Legion and Pascal Dupont (Tom Hardy) fights for himself. War torn men question honor, hope, morality...because you can desert everything...except yourself.

Belly (February 1st), Packed with some of the most legendary hip-hop talent, this slick urban action drama follows two temporarily successful crime lords (Nas and DMX) into darkness.

Hard Luck (February 1st), Three converging storylines involving bootleggers, a serial killer and drug dealers are followed. A former drug dealer (Wesley Snipes) tries to go straight, but comes across a stash of stolen drugs. Meanwhile, a middle-aged suburban housewife (Cybill Shepherd) hides a sadistic and vicious streak.

Mother May I Sleep With Danger (February 1st), When Billy Owens (Ivan Sergei) murders his former high school sweetheart so that no one else will ever have her, he assumes a new identity as a college co-ed to cover the trail as he starts a relationship with co-ed, Laurel (Tori Spelling).

Cactus Flower (February 1st), A bachelor (Walter Matthau) talks his assistant (Goldie Hawn) into posing as his wife so he can avoid marrying his girlfriend (Ingrid Bergman).

Bridget Loves Bernie (February 1st), Bernie (David Birney), a struggling, young writer, is Jewish and happily married to his Irish-Catholic teacher wife, Bridget (Meredith Baxter) -- that is, until their families intervene.

That Girl (February 1st), Aspiring actress Ann Marie (Marlo Thomas) is living in New York City. In between trying to find jobs acting and modeling she finds time for her boyfriend, Donald Hollinger.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

[email protected]

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

[email protected]

(212) 223-0561