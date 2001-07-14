Insight Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), an industry-recognized solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, proudly announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equity.

Insight joins the ranks of a record-breaking 842 U.S. businesses that earned a perfect score this year and the designation of being one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top score. This year’s index reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive nondiscrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

“To receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index reflects our intentional journey to establish what has become a model of diversity+and+inclusion within the technology industry today,” said Jen Vasin, senior vice president of human resources, Insight. “Eight years ago, as I stood in front of the night shift at our main distribution center, one of our teammates bluntly asked me why we didn’t rate on the index. Ever since then, we’ve held long and meaningful discussions with our teammates, implemented their recommendations, and made this a place where everyone can be proud to work and bring their authentic self to Insight.”

Through its InsightAlly charter, all company teammates can pledge to stand up for one another, speak out against injustice and discrimination, and cultivate a workplace where everyone feels they belong. Insight has progressively established tenets to realize greater diversity, equity and inclusion, including:

Established policies on board diversity — six of Insight’s nine board members are considered diverse.

Sponsoring teammate resource groups, now totaling more than 1,400 participating teammates in North America.

Insight Stands Out, the company’s resource group for LGBTQ+ teammates and allies, takes an active advocacy role with company communications on self-identification, policies related to anti-discrimination and other inclusivity guidelines.

The 2021 launch of the Diversity & Inclusion Mentoring Program at Insight, matching cohorts of mentees to mentors from different cultural backgrounds and organizational roles.

A Supplier+Diversity+Program+Office to open doors for small, diverse-owned businesses to Insight’s clientele.

A Fund-Ed Together program, introduced in 2020, awarding stipends to diverse teammates to help pay for student-loan debt or current enrollment in college classes.

The CEI rates employers on four central pillars: non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

To learn more about Insight’s culture of diversity and inclusion, read the 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report at insight.com%2Fcorporatecitizenship. The Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index can be viewed at www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

