RLJ Lodging Trust Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Information

2 minutes ago
RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2021 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):

Record Date

Payment Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Total Distribution
Allocable to 2021

Return of
Capital

12/31/2020

1/15/2021

$0.0100

$0.0100

$0.0100

3/31/2021

4/15/2021

$0.0100

$0.0100

$0.0100

6/30/2021

7/15/2021

$0.0100

$0.0100

$0.0100

9/30/2021

10/15/2021

$0.0100

$0.0100

$0.0100

Total

$0.0400

$0.0400

$0.0400

Percent

100%

Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200):

Record Date

Payment Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Total Distribution
Allocable to 2021

Return of
Capital

12/31/2020

1/29/2021

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.4875

3/31/2021

4/30/2021

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.4875

6/30/2021

7/30/2021

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.4875

9/30/2021

10/29/2021

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.4875

Total

$1.9500

$1.9500

$1.9500

Percent

100%

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website:
