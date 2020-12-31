RLJ Lodging Trust Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Information

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2021 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):

Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution

Per Share Total Distribution

Allocable to 2021 Return of

Capital 12/31/2020 1/15/2021 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 $0.0100 $0.0100 $0.0100 Total $0.0400 $0.0400 $0.0400 Percent 100%

Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200):

Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution

Per Share Total Distribution

Allocable to 2021 Return of

Capital 12/31/2020 1/29/2021 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.4875 3/31/2021 4/30/2021 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.4875 6/30/2021 7/30/2021 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.4875 9/30/2021 10/29/2021 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.4875 Total $1.9500 $1.9500 $1.9500 Percent 100%

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

