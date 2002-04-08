New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Eight Interviews on its 298th TV Broadcast, Sunday, January 30, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, January 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 298th TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Danavation Technologies Corp.’s (CSE: DVN)( DVNCF) interview, Mr. John Ricci, Chairman, CEO, and President.

2). Epazz, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: EPAZ ) interview, Mr. Michael Manahan, Vice-president Communications.

3). GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – Abra’s (CRYPTO: CPRX) ($CPRX) interview, Mr. Bill Barhydt, CEO.

5). GTX Corp’s (OTCPINK: GTXO) interview, Mr. Partrick Bertagna, CEO.

6). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. ( RPMT) interviews, Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, and Ms. Kathy Copcutt, Lifestyle Parenting Expert.

7). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

8). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

This week, New to The Street TV interviews Mr. John Ricci, Chairman, CEO, and President, Danavation Technologies Corp. ( DVNCF) (CSE: DVN). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Mr. Ricci updates this Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology and smart label company. He talks about the Company’s recent business in Mexico from a relationship with Unoretail that installed Digital Smart Labels™ into Impulsora, Mexico’s largest electrical and lighting equipment distributor. The partnership with Unoretail represents Danavation’s first entry into Mexico. John explains that the best way to enter new markets is to find locally established and trusted businesses, like Unoretail, that easily roll out products into their established markets. He talks about a similar relationship for product roll-out in Bermuda. Finding synergistic relationships in new markets offers the Company the ability to grow its smart label business. John introduces Company’s new Digital Smart Blade, which can give retailers a marketing tool that offers air-time fees on promoted brands, update brands and promos, and changes prices during peak buying times. Because the blade is 2-sided, retailers can offer more products, making more revenues. For more about their DSL solutions, go to the Company website, https://danavation.com/.

Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), sits down with New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King to get an update about corporate ongoings. Mike gives viewers a history of Epazz, Inc. on how they convert legacy systems into software blockchain cloud products which the Company sells to fortune 500 companies, large and small businesses, governmental offices, and educational entities. The newest evolutionary product development focuses on the metaverse industry, using the Company’s flagship software technology, DeskFlex, to create Metaverse Virtual Office. Unlike video conferencing meetings or conferences held in a 2-dimensional context, the DeskFlex Metaverse Virtual Office will display 3D objects with individual avatar creations for a VR office meeting or conference. Since headsets are bulky and expensive, Mike told viewers Epazz is developing an inexpensive, lightweight VR headset. Technological advancements allow Epazz to create and distribute unique high-tech products and solutions, helping a multitude of businesses to be competitive.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s Sekur® solutions, designed to eliminate cybersecurity issues for both individuals and businesses. Alan talks and references a recently published report that cyber-attacks increased 60% in 2021, with expected increases in 2022. The report further explained that well-known corporations and organizations had approximately 945 cyber breach attempts per week per entity. The report revealed that many businesses use the “Apache” servers, a popular open-source web server, which appears to be vulnerable to hacking attempts. GlobeX Data Ltd doesn’t use “Apache” servers, and it owns its servers. The hacking problem is not going away, a top-down problem from the largest corporations to the individual users. The Sekur® products, with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. Alain tells viewers that Globex Data sales continue to grow, and its managerial internal financial projections remain ahead of actual expectations. With only about a 5% subscriber cancellation rate, Alain believes that forthcoming new product launches could decrease the churn rate to around 3%. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King’s interview with Abra’s (CRYPTO: CPRX) ($CPRX), Mr. Bill Barhydt, CEO. He explains Abra’s crypto banking and wealth management platform to Anchor Jane King and the viewers. Bill describes how account holders can buy, trade, borrow and earn interest on crypto transactions. With clients in over 100 countries, Abra’s crypto-centric focus gives access to an ease-of-use platform, which can make users up to 13% interest on USD stablecoins. Since its inception 6-years ago, Bill explains that in the last 13-months, account holders increased 10X, Company employs over 100 people, and controls over $1B in assets. The evolution of the crypto markets gives individuals opportunities to make investment decisions that significantly differ from traditional stock market trades. The abra platform, which trades 24/7, provides account holders with a straightforward approach to crypto purchases and financial transactions available in over 100 of the most popular coins. Bill invites everyone to Abra, downloading the app from the website, https://www.abra.com/.

Mr. Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp (OTCPINK: GTXO), joins New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King for an interview. Patrick gives a brief overview of the Company’s mission that focuses on health and safety products. Through three very distinct business divisions - tracking and monitoring solutions, distributing / manufacturing medical supplies, and intellectual property licensing, GTX Corp sells goods and services in over 35 countries. The Company’s GPS SmartSole®, as seen on the TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” is a GPS tracker hidden and sealed within a shoe insert, a great product for those with cognitive memory disorders. The Company sells masks, gloves, sanitizers, and UV products to medical facilities, medical providers, government entities, and directly to consumers, and whenever possible, make these products in the USA. The Company will license its intellectual property assets and patents. Patrick lets viewers know that a lot of what GTX sells and produces qualifies for insurance reimbursements.

New to The Street TV again airs Anchor Jane King’s interviews with Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, and Ms. Kathy Copcutt, Lifestyle Parenting Expert of talk about Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ( RPMT) (“REGO”), a neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform Company for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. Mr. Lane explains the rise in the adoption rates since the Mazoola digital wallet app launched in November 2021. Mazoola super digital wallet app, a privacy-first platform, is independently COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) certified, ensuring children’s privacy at all times. Kathy Copcutt, a lifestyle parenting expert, compares the Mazoola and Venmo wallets. She explains that the best feature and the most significant difference is that REGO’s Mazoola never collects data on children and provides children finance educational and charity contribution tools. Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. The Mazoola app makes it fun for children to learn and teach financial literacy and is available for download for iOS and Google Android. Rick offered viewers the chance for parents to download the Mazoola wallet, and REGO will deposit $10.00 into your child’s account. He reminds viewers they can use the Mazoola super digital wallet app “FREE” for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/.

Again, this week’s show airs the interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, Glint Pay CEO and New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King. Jason updates about the growth at Glint Pay. He talks about the recently launched Glint Pay Financial Advisory portal, which offers financial wealth managers the tools to manage clients’ discretionary accounts, selling, saving, and spending in GOLD. As a fully transparent and assessable portal, both the financial managers and the Glint Pay clients can see holdings and make decisions. Before this one-of-a-kind app became available, paying for goods/services with GOLD was not possible. Now, anyone can apply for an account, and upon KYC (Know Your Customer) approval, account owners can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees. The relationship between Glint Pay and Mastercard gives account holders access to millions of establishments and ATMs which accept Mastercard. This fantastic and innovative fintech app, developed exclusively by Glint Pay, is registered in 37 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe. As of this broadcast, there are 90,000+ Glint Pay account holders in over 200+ countries, and the Company processed over $300M transactions in GOLD. Jason explains that creating a new fintech product with a GOLD ecosystem gives account holders a unique financial product not found with legacy financial institutions and banks. GOLD is a stored value of wealth, hedge against inflationary price pressures, and risk protection asset. Download the app so that you can buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint.

New to The Street airs the “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division, with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. This week Alain talks with Anchor Ana Berry about the types of internet targets hackers seek out. With elections cycles in the USA and Europe, Alain sees these political websites and spam mailings campaigns as targets. People will click emails that focus on someone’s interests, like politics, medical issues, Covid, and other specific topics, and then hackers get access. If not encrypted, VPN (Virtual Private Networks) is a vulnerable target. Microsoft Exchange Online (EOL), especially the older version, is another favorite for the nefarious hackers. Even with patch updates, EOL is still not secure. As a leader in Swiss hosted private and secure communications and data management, GlobeX Data constantly monitors its platforms. Recently, a free subscriber decided to use the Sekur email 7-day trial period as their spam platform. Alain told viewers that Sekur is proactive in preventing and blocking spam and instituted new restrictions. The changes protect the legitimate subscribers and the reputation at GlobeX Data. Globex can minimize or eliminate “Dark Web” intrusions using its very sophisticated AI programs to detect issues. Alain reminds viewers to use different emails for different reasons, and the Sekur platform is still available for free. It limits the number of emails sent, eliminating a potential spam source. Alain’s solution for year-round protection, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $10.00 per month. What is the price of your privacy worth?

About Danavation Technologies Corp. ( DVNCF) (CSE: DVN):

Danavation Technologies Corp. ( DVNCF) (CSE: DVN), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, provides micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labeling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labor costs and low productivity associated with traditional labor-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities, and industry 4.0, the Company’s goal focuses on creating a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social, and governance practices, including significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while targeting new markets, including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies - https://danavation.com.

About Epazz Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, a cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real-time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to integrate into the Metaverse fully. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse - https://www.epazz.com/.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Abra (CRYPTO: CPRX) ($CPRX):

The Abra (CRYPTO: CPRX) ($CPRX) mission is to create an open and straightforward platform, enabling millions of crypto holders to maximize the potential of their crypto assets. The easy-to-use app allows users to earn interest, buy, sell, and trade cryprtocurrencies in one place. The Company’s vision is to have an open, global financial system easily accessible to everyone. All users earn rewards for using Abra, paid in CPRX tokens which trade on the Abra platform. Each user’s reward rates are determined by how much CPRX they hold. As users hold more CPRX, they qualify for more rewards and higher loyalty tiers - https://www.abra.com/.

About GTX Corp ( GTXO):

GTX Corp ( GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies that seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track the whereabouts of people or high-value assets in real-time. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole; think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack. SmartSole is the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The Company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a US Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. Investors and other interested parties can find us through Social Media Hashtags - #withyou, #smartsole, #connectedandprotected, #trackwhatyoulove, #iot #smartproducts, #nfc, #ble, #safety, #healthcare #veritap, #exceptionmonitoring, #assettracking, #coronavirus, #face mask, #covid19, GTX Blogs - https://gtxcorp.com/press/, https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom, https://www.twitter.com/gtxc, https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp, https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/ and https://instagram.com/gtxcorp and Corporate website - https://gtxcorp.com/.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ( RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ( RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom -https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Investing in Micro-cap, Emerging Growth, and Crypto Companies is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. An investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Readers and viewers are encouraged to invest carefully and read and evaluate all available information on companies featured on the program. Investors should read the United States Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), www.finra.org to learn more about risks and avoid potential fraud. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1f09e03-0e87-42a2-a31f-9455baef2256