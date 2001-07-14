National Safety Council Recognizes United Rentals CEO, Matt Flannery, on its "2022 CEOs Who 'Get It'" List

The National+Safety+Council+%28NSC%29, America’s leading nonprofit safety advocate, announced that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) CEO Matt Flannery was selected to the 2022 CEOs Who “Get It” list. The annual NSC recognition is “presented to safety leaders who go the extra mile to protect employees both on and off the job.”

The 2022 CEOs Who “Get It” have built their organizations' safety strategy using four key components: risk reduction, performance measurement, safety management solutions, and leadership and employee engagement, according to NSC. This year’s recognition features an elite group of nine CEOs.

In its recognition of Mr. Flannery in Safety%2BHealth+magazine, NSC noted “his goal is not just for employees to go home as they arrived, but for employees to go home even better than they arrive each day – safe, inspired, and motivated.”

“Safety is a way of life at United Rentals and a core piece of our purpose. It is our first thought in everything we do at work, on the road and at home. This National Safety Council recognition is a tribute to all United Rentals employees who work united for the safety of our teams, communities and customers,” said Mr. Flannery.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,288 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,400 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.79 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005050/en/

