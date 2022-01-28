CardieX Engages Integrous Communications as North American Investor Relations Advisor

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / CardieX Limited ( ASX:CDX, Financial)(OTC PINK:CDEXF) ("CardieX" or the "Company",) a global health-technology company and world leader in medical devices and digital solutions that target vascular and arterial health, today announce that it has retained Integrous Communications ("Integrous") as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead the Company's financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives for North America.

"We are excited to be partnering with Integrous to expand our investor audience in North America," stated Craig Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of CardieX. "As we focus on our large North American client orders, associated revenue growth, and new product launches, we look forward to sharing our milestones with an expanding institutional investor audience. Integrous' experience, relationships and expertise provides us with the partner we need to communicate growth initiatives to the world's largest capital markets audience."

"We are pleased to be serving CardieX's communications and investor relations needs," stated Benjamin Jacobson, III, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Integrous Communications. "CardieX's product line of patented, FDA-approved devices for consumers and healthcare providers that monitor hypertension, arterial stiffness, and other vascular health disorders like stroke, Alzheimer's, and kidney disease, are the kind of disruptive and innovative medical technologies that the North American investor audience is seeking. We look forward to assisting management with all aspects of their communications and investor relations strategies."

About CardieX

CardieX is a global health technology company. Its ACTOR subsidiary is a world leader in medical devices and digital solutions for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders. Its CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets consumer home health devices and wearables. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange ( ASX:CDX, Financial).

Additional information is available at https://cardiex.com/

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in North America with offices in Austin, Texas, New York area, California, Vancouver and Alberta, Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian and European exchanges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings.

