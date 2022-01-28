CGS International Enters Discussions to Expand into Organic Plant Based Food Market

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to announce that it has entered into discussions to expand into the organic plant-based food market.

"We believe that entering the organic plant-based food market will be a great fit with our operating platform. It is our intention to develop a clear vision for the future and a strategy to be a leader in the organic food industry, from the production to the consumption of organic products," stated Ramon Mabanta, CEO of CGSI.

Plant-based food brands are driving explosive revenue growth and emerging as a generational opportunity. Just as fast food restaurants and frozen meals dominated the 1950's-1960's - plant based foods are emerging as the new generational megatrend for the 2020's and decades beyond. The organic food and beverage market is expected to reach $320 billion in the next 4 years according to Grandview Research.

"Our focus is presently on making the soil healthier and the plants stronger, so we decided that entering the organic plant-based food market was the next natural step in our growth. As we continue to ramp up operations pertaining to our flagship products, we remain conscious to the fact that the food and agriculture industry is rapidly changing and evolving, and we want to be sensitive to the global necessities. We hope that we are able to bring these discussions involving organic plant-based food products to fruition in the near future," concluded Mabanta.

By way of update as relates to our flagship GENESIS 89 products and operations, we have decided to use drones as a delivery method. The use of drones provides a more cost-efficient and earth-friendly method of delivery, reducing supply-chain issues and simultaneously reducing the Company's carbon footprint.

The Company has not yet finalized any agreement relating to plant-based foods, and no such agreement is certain at this time. Additional updates will be announced as they become available.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

