Fernhill Corp. Announces its Plans to Launch a New NFT Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC Markets:FERN) a software provider of digital asset mining and trading solutions, is pleased to announce details regarding its upcoming launch of a new NFT Marketplace.

Fernhill's NFT Marketplace, currently in development, is designed to cater to high quality and exceptionally curated collections of art, music, photography, domain names, sports memorabilia and more. The Company's plan is to provide a white glove service to well known creators, artists, athletes, entertainers, influencers and strategic business partners and offer a full turn-key solution for minting, marketing and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Company has selected Polygon as its primary blockchain based upon it being able to provide significantly lower gas fees, high transaction throughput and supports a more environmentally sustainable Proof of Stake consensus methodology. Mr. Kern, Chairman of Fernhill stated, "creating this NFT marketplace establishes another leg in our digital asset ecosystem and we're very excited about launching in the near future. It's great to see the development progress we've made over the past few months and believe it will be a great opportunity to serve the broader Web3.0 and NFT community."

"Our upcoming NFT Marketplace is step 3 of 4 in our process in creating our Digital Asset Ecosystem, said Fernhill CEO Marc Lasky. "We already have Mining and Trading with Minting being next up through our highly curated NFT Marketplace. Stay tuned for more updates on our progress and partners."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets

Nevada SOS

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

Fernhill Linkedin

Fernhill Website: FernhillCorp.com

Company Contact Information: [email protected]

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

