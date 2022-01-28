36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Virtual Investor Conference on February 8th - 11th, 2022

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / The Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on February 8th - 11th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The virtual conference begins on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 8th and 9th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (February 10th and 11th).

Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A preliminary agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Tuesday February 8th and Wednesday February 9th, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually.

Organization Ticker Achieve Life Sciences ACHV AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI Alimera Sciences ALIM Aspira Women's Health AWH Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT Biolase BIOL Charah Solutions CHRA Data Storage Corporation DTST Duos Technologies, Inc. DUOT Fortress Biotech FBIO Genasys Inc. GNSS Greenbox POS GBOX iCAD ICAD Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR LifeMD, Inc, LFMD Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF Milestone Scientific MLSS Nanalysis Scientific Corp. NSCI NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. NMTC Nova Leap Health Corp. NLH.V Opera OPRA ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH PyroGenesis Canada Inc TSX:PYR, NASDAQ:PYR Red Cat Propware Inc Senstar SNT Stran & Company, Inc. STRN Tego Cyber Inc. TGCB TETRA Technologies TTI Trust Stamp IDAI Vicinity Motor Corp. NASDAQ:VEV

Please contact Angie Wright via email or at 919-228-6240 if you are interested in attending or simply register here and then select companies you are interested in meeting with in a 1x1 setting.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685976/36-of-the-Best-Ideas-Companies-to-Present-at-the-2nd-Annual-Winter-Wonderland-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-February-8th--11th-2022



