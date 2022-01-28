SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / SVB&T Corporation ( OTCQX:SVBT, Financial), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The OTCQX index represents a total of 600 companies. What an honor to be recognized as number 38 on the list of Best 50 stocks, and one of only three community banks that made the cut," stated President and CEO Jamie Shinabarger. He went on to say, "This is just further evidence that Springs Valley's relevancy is at an all-time high: relevant for customers with innovative financial products and services delivered in a highly personalized fashion; relevant for the communities we operate in through our giving and staff engagement; and relevant for shareholders given the historic returns delivered."

For the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2022_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or [email protected].

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.

