Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Tax Character of 2021 Distributions

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. ( NYSE:MGU, Financial) (“MGU” or “Fund”) today announced tax information regarding its dividend distributions for 2021.

The source of distributions declared in 2021 is detailed below. Under the rules applicable to regulated investment companies, MGU has elected to pass foreign taxes through to shareholders. Shareholders of the Fund may be able to claim a deduction or a credit on their federal income tax return for the foreign taxes paid by the Fund. Foreign taxes paid in 2021 amounted to $0.062973 per share (on foreign source income of 26.75%) which has the effect of increasing the reportable ordinary income dividends to $1.249973 per share. A summary of the reportable dividends is provided below:

COMMON SHARES (CUSIP: 55608D101)

Record

Date Payable

Date Investment

Income Short-Term

Capital

Gain Foreign

Taxes Paid Total

Ordinary

Income Long-Term

Capital

Gain 1/20/2021 1/29/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 2/17/2021 2/26/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 3/17/2021 3/26/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 4/21/2021 4/30/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 5/19/2021 5/28/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 6/16/2021 6/25/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 7/21/2021 7/30/2021 $0.040286 $0.034714 $0.003979 $0.078979 $0.000000 8/18/2021 8/27/2021 $0.053714 $0.046286 $0.005305 $0.105305 $0.000000 9/15/2021 9/24/2021 $0.053714 $0.046286 $0.005305 $0.105305 $0.000000 10/20/2021 10/29/2021 $0.053714 $0.046286 $0.005305 $0.105305 $0.000000 11/17/2021 11/26/2021 $0.053714 $0.046286 $0.005305 $0.105305 $0.000000 12/21/2021 12/31/2021 $0.006029 $0.255971 $0.013900 $0.275900 $0.000000 Totals $0.502887 $0.684113 $0.062973 $1.249973 $0.000000

60.30% of the ordinary income for 2021 qualifies for the corporate dividends received deduction. In addition, 91.05% of the ordinary income meets the requirements regarding qualified dividend income.

About the Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM, through its entities, operates as a full-service asset manager offering a diverse range of products including securities investment management, infrastructure and real asset management, and fund and equity-based structured products.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

