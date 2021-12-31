Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Confluent Inc, Cigna Corp, Popular Inc, Sells Interactive Brokers Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

- New Purchases: CFLT, CI, BPOP, TLRY, TLRY, AMT, RDVY, MRK, GE, MKSI, HON, GSSC, ENTG, WAL, SPG, NYCB, LMT, KD, CDW, BBEU, AVUV, ARR,
- Added Positions: SPY, IJR, VTIP, VZ, VOO, VB, TPX, GSEW, PICK, CVX, VXUS, ACB, SRLN, XBI, PYPL, PFE, GILD, KMB, GSIE, HPE, BIV, TSM, XRT, DIS, DXC, EUFN, FB, GPRO, GUNR, VYM, IGF, IVV, MBB, AFB, AGEN, BRK.B, BSJM, CAT, CMCSA, JNJ, JPM, KRBN, KRE, VNQI, MCD, MMM, NEE, NVS, RTX, SRE, V, VCSH, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: IBKR, JPST, SPSB, CARS, VWO, USMV, KLAC, ADBE, JBL, IWL, KALA, ARKK, F, TSCO, TSLA, TXN, BAC, VTRS, XSD, DHR, TRUE, GIS, GLD, AGR, IDXX, INO, ITB, ADNT, ACN, ODFL, KIM, COST, COKE, LLY, LQD, MUR, NFLX, NUV, CRM, PEP, PFF, PG, PWR, COP, STT, TMO,
- Sold Out: VNLA, QQQJ, HUBS, ARKF, EMQQ, LOW, NOC, T,
For the details of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 5,717,949 shares, 38.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.81%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 211,983 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,973 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,642 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,928 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $61.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $229.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 171,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 171,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $240.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 123.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.006800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.156200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 82.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $3.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54.Sold Out: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.Reduced: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 29.81%. The sale prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.13%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 5,717,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.65%. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 58,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.86%. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 23,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Cars.com Inc (CARS)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cars.com Inc by 74.5%. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 22,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.58%. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 6,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenwich Wealth Management LLC keeps buying