Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Confluent Inc, Cigna Corp, Popular Inc, Sells Interactive Brokers Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Confluent Inc, Cigna Corp, Popular Inc, Tilray Brands Inc, Tilray Brands Inc, sells Interactive Brokers Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cars.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 5,717,949 shares, 38.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 211,983 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,973 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 177,642 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,928 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $61.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 57,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $229.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 171,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $240.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 123.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.006800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.156200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 82.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $3.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 29.81%. The sale prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.13%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 5,717,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.65%. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 58,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.86%. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 23,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cars.com Inc by 74.5%. The sale prices were between $11.83 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 22,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 44.17%. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.58%. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC still held 6,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.